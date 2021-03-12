Social Media News Round Up: Snapchat advertiser resources, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by Snapchat introducing resources for advertisers to enable them to understand the impact of and prepare for the upcoming iOS 14 privacy policy updates, Instagram working on audio rooms to cope with the rising popularity of Clubhouse, and more.

Pinterest outlines initiatives against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

To curb vaccine falsehoods and limit misinformation surrounding COVID-19 during the crucial phase of the vaccination programs around the world, Pinterest has announced a few important updates and initiatives. Read more here.

Testing: Twitter introduces uncropped display of single-image Tweets

Twitter will be testing variations of how any media in a Tweet is displayed, starting with the tryouts of single-image Tweets with an uncropped display. Read more here.

Facebook creators to now have more money-making avenues

Facebook is integrating new revenue-generating streams for creators, updating in-stream ad eligibility policies to include more creators, and introducing additional ways users can support their favorites. Read more here.

Instagram Lite launched in more than 170 countries

Users will be able to access Instagram Lite in both regular and dark modes, while some usual features have been either dropped in the lite version. Read more here.

Instagram Reels can now be recommended on Facebook

Facebook announced that it is testing the ability for Instagram creators to have their public Reels recommended on Facebook in India. Read more here.

Twitter introduces conversation settings for ads

Advertisers drafting Tweets through the Tweet Composer or the Twitter Ads API will now have the ability to apply conversation settings to their Promoted-only Tweets. Read more here.

Indian YouTube creators to pay taxes to the US for the audiences based there

Google will now start deducting US taxes from the YouTube earnings generated from the audience in the US, from a creator located outside the US, starting from June 2021. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches professional courses for women in B2B marketing

In an attempt to clear out the disparities women face in their professional careers in the B2B marketing space, and to aid them in climbing to leadership positions in the industry, LinkedIn has introduced a series of video courses. Read more here.

Snapchat launches resources to help advertisers deal with iOS 14 privacy updates

To aid advertisers with measures and resources to administer the iOS 14 privacy updates, and help them understand its impact, Snapchat has launched a hub of tools and a series of guides. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Comment Features, & more

YouTube has announced a few developments, features, and updates for comments on the platform, along with an addition to the Studio mobile app on Android. Read more here.

Testing: Instagram develops Audio Rooms & E2E encryption

Instagram is entering the voice-based space with the development of audio rooms, along with testing the addition of security to direct messages with encryption. Read more here.

Testing: Twitter develops an ‘Undo Send’ button for Tweets

Tech giant and social media platform Twitter is reportedly testing an Undo option which allows the user to revoke or rectify their tweet before it is finally published. Read more here.

Nita Ambani launches social media app ‘Her Circle’ for women

Her Circle by Nita Ambani aims to give women a global pedestal to come together to interact and communicate with one another, to strengthen sisterhood, and more. Read more here.

Comments