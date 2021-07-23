Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Thums Up, Chupa Chups & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features AliveCor and Toofan movie’s content marketing ploy, Tokyo Olympics 2021 campaign, Chupa Chups World Lollipop Day activity and more.

Campaigns

Thums Up’s #PalatDe pays an ode to the real-world heroes at the Olympic Games

Saluting the real-world heroes, Thums Up India initiated their #PalatDe campaign, recognizing and celebrating the heroes of Olympic Games who overcame all obstacles with hard work and grit. Read more here.

Chupa Chups celebrates World Lollipop Day with quirk & fun

Crafting this association with Perfetti Van Melle India, Wavemaker India and Ogilvy, Chupa Chups released its latest campaign to celebrate and remind people about World Lollipop Day in an engaging, creative and quirky manner. Read more here.

AliveCor collaborates with Toofaan to emphasize the importance of heart rate monitoring

Cradling people with AI-based, personalized heart care, AliveCor emphasizes cardiac wellness with KardiaMobile 6L in collaboration with Farhan Akhtar’s latest movie Toofaan which was released on Amazon Prime Video, urging people towards a healthy lifestyle and healthy hearts. Read more here.

Long Reads

#ExpertSpeak: Rise of celebrity engagement platforms – How, What & Why?

The new trend in town, celebrity engagement platforms, is steadily taking over the fan universe in the social domain. We speak to the helmers to deep dive into the latest trends that are emerging in the way fans engage with celebrities and the role of social media in it. Read more here.

Guide: How to leverage Live Audio for marketing

The enthusiasm around live audio has been amplifying by the day, whether it’s the rise of new social audio apps or already established platforms launching the functionality. This guide will help brands and advertisers to leverage the momentum of live audio for effective marketing. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Brooke Bond Red Label, serving ‘swaad apnepan ka’ one cup of chai a time

A perfect concoction of emotions, feelings, and fondness amalgamated in one teacup is more than enough to brighten up our mood anytime of the day. Delivering this combination for years is the Brooke Bond Red Label advertising journey whose stories never failed to melt our hearts. Read more here.

Paras Sharma, Facebook India on music consumption landscape & trends on the platform

The social network mechanism has been an assisting medium for music artists to engage with the virtual audience and for users to consume and discover music. Here we go through media partnerships, features, and programs by Facebook enabling the music consumption landscape in India. Read more here.

Scroll Through

#Cheer4India: A campaign of wishes for Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2021

As the Tokyo Olympics edge nearer, citizens prepare to cheer for Team India at the games with social media posts, online activities, and more. Read more here.

All you need to know about the Cadbury row over beef in chocolates

In a reply to the tweets that claimed its chocolates contain beef, Cadbury assured, the ones manufactured in India are purely vegetarian and do not contain any animal product. Read more here.

Campaigns by Amazon that rally on the relevance of emotional bonds

As a brand, Amazon is credited with multiple campaigns that shed light on the sensitive nature of emotions, showcasing the brand’s ideology of being there for everyone. Read more here.

Throwback

#HeartTheHate: Cadbury Dairy Milk stands up to bullies this Friendship Day

Cadbury Dairy Milk shares a strong message to stand up against bullies to support your friends, this Friendship day with #HeartTheHate campaign. Read more here.

Celebrating campaigns narrating tales of unsinkable friendships

We take a look at tales that depicted enduring bonds and efficient brand integrations, creating lasting impacts high on emotions, personifying friendship for brands & users alike. Read more here.

9 Friendship Day campaigns you can learn from

Friendship Day is a very popular event in the marketing calendar of most brands. Every year, just around this day, we find hordes of brands launching Friendship Day Campaigns to celebrate the bond of friendship. Read more here.

Traversing through Campaigns that featured humans’ best friends

This kennel is filled with adorable campaigns that brought humans’ best friends into play, making companionship synonymous with their proposition. Read more here.

Some of the best Raksha Bandhan campaigns over the years

Raksha Bandhan campaigns have gained more momentum over the years taking more of a storytelling approach. Read more here.

Comments