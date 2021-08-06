Social Media News Round Up: Snapchat Campaign Lab, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Snapchat introducing Campaign Lab in Ads Manager, LinkedIn acquiring Jumprope, mobile security features launched on Workplace by Facebook, and much more.

Snapchat introduces Campaign Lab in Ads Manager

To aid brands and advertisers in running scientific experiments on their campaigns with a self-serve method, acquire results on the best-performing formats or customizations, and gain insights for formulating an effective campaign strategy, Snapchat has launched Campaign Lab. Read more here.

Workplace by Facebook launches mobile security features

Based on the concepts of giving the ownership of data to the user, maintaining controls on data access, and keeping Facebook and Workplace accounts unconnected, Workplace has introduced new Mobile Security features. Read more here.

Twitter Spaces gets revamped with new updates

In the latest phase of its development with new updates, Twitter upgrades discoverability of relevant Spaces, improves textual interactions in and out of Spaces, and more. Read more here.

Twitter partners with media houses to display credible information

Twitter has announced a collaboration with The Associated Press (AP) and Reuters to identify and display fact-checked and credible information and context to conversations on the platform. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Facebook Q2 2021 Report

The Facebook Q2 2021 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers on the platform and active usage of apps owned by Facebook, here are the key takeaways from the report. Read more here.

Clubhouse launches new functions for Clubs in beta

As the invite and waitlist process for sign-ups has now been discarded and Clubhouse is open for all, the platform is making a few alterations to how Clubs function and to make it easier for both new and experienced admins. Read more here.

LinkedIn acquires Jumprope, a how-to videos app

Jumprope will be discontinued from August 20, the website and app would cease to function and be taken down from the app and play store, to continue with the objective of reaching a global community with the acquisition by LinkedIn. Read more here.

Zoom reaches 85 Mn USD settlement over user privacy, ‘Zoombombing’

Zoom Video Communications Inc agreed to pay $85 million and bolster its security practices to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users’ privacy rights by sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn and letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called Zoombombing. Read more here.

Businesses on Instagram can now view a collection of posts to gather creative ideas

Instagram has launched a new hub on the Professional Dashboard for business accounts on Instagram that displays a collection of organic and promoted posts from other businesses, to garner concepts and ideas that may help their own marketing and content strategy. Read more here.

WhatsApp launches View Once photos & videos that disappear once opened

View Once, the new feature by WhatsApp enables sharing of photos and videos of temporary nature that users can share and view once, without the media taking up space in the phone’s storage. Read more here.

YouTube launches website with resources for creators

All creators whether they’re just starting out or have been with the platform for a while, can access a hub of resources through the new website by YouTube. Read more here.

Facebook redesigns Settings Page to improve user experience

All previous Settings are still available, the design and layout has been revamped by Facebook to make it easier for users to locate relevant options easily. Read more here.

