Social Media News Round Up: Snapchat iOS 14 ad solutions, & more

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Snapchat introducing updated ad solutions for iOS 14 to gear up for the holiday season, Twitter developing cryptocurrency and NFT features, and more.

Facebook introduces product recommendations & Shops in Groups

Facebook is expanding the social experience of Groups to incorporate Shops and enable brands and creators to tap the purchase potential of over 1.8 Bn Group members. Read more here.

Twitter develops cryptocurrency & NFT features

Twitter is now developing decentralized technology tools and features to unify cryptocurrency, blockchains, NFTs, and the social experience on the platform. Read more here.

Twitter acquires Threader to enhance a premium feature

The acquisition of Threader is intended to improve the thread-reading experience as a part of the Reader mode offered as a premium feature in Twitter Blue. Read more here.

Twitter announces multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS

The multi-year global agreement entails the delivery of premium digital content on Twitter from live events, shows, and franchises from the portfolio of entertainment, news, and sports brands by ViacomCBS. Read more here.

Snapchat partners with Sony Music Entertainment for use of licensed music

Artists’ music from the Sony Music Entertainment label is now available in the Snap’s Sounds library for users engaging with AR on Snapchat. Read more here.

Twitter launches API v2 for developer platform

To further strengthen the platform for the developers’ community, Twitter brings elevated access to the developer platform as part of the version 2 API. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Channel Guidelines Expansion, & more

YouTube has announced a few updates and experiments for creator channels and shares more info on the announcement of removing dislike counts. Read more here.

Facebook adds marketing analytics & AR courses to its Career Programs

Facebook Career Programs introduces two career credentials in Marketing Analytics and Spark Augmented Reality Creator, to enable job seekers to skill-up. Read more here.

