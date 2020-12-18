Social Media News Round Up: Twitter Brand Safety & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter sharing updates subjected to brand safety measures on the platform, Facebook Fuel For India virtual event, and more.

Facebook outlines key focus areas for 2021 at Fuel for India

Facebook held its first Fuel For India virtual event today, where the company discusses digitalization in India going forward, key focus areas, and more. Read more here.

Day 2 at Fuel for India highlights growing businesses on Facebook apps

The second day of the inaugural Facebook Fuel for India event started with a keynote session on how Facebook is partnering with businesses in India, large and small. Read more here.

Facebook launches experimental app named Collab on iOS

Collab enables users to create, watch, mix and match original videos, starting with music, giving musicians and artists a way to pull off remote collaborations. Read more here.

Instagram Reels now support shopping

Instagram Reels can now feature products with shoppable tags through which users will be redirected to the shopping tab, where they can find product info and continue the purchase. Read more here.

Instagram announces Instagram Lite & next edition of its creator program

At the Facebook Fuel For India virtual event, Instagram highlighted the test of a new version of Instagram Lite, and the second edition of the ‘Born on Instagram’ creator program. Read more here.

Twitter to shut Periscope app by March 2021

Confirming the decision to shut Periscope, Twitter reasons that the app’s usage had declined over the last couple of years with costs to support operations only going up. Read more here.

#ThisHappened2020 India found the biggest virtual couch for Sports on Twitter

#ThisHappened2020 for Sports recaps the highlights of sports on Twitter, such as fans and athletes staying away from the stadium and using Twitter to stay connected with each other, sharing fitness routines, DIY activities, and having conversations through Twitter Q&As. Read more here.

A look back at the year 2020 on YouTube

As we conclude the year, here’s a quick look at the year 2020 in video on YouTube, reflecting the videos Indian users engaged with during the pandemic. Read more here.

Data: Average monthly learning hours on LinkedIn Learning increased 3X from April to December 2020

LinkedIn releases key survey and platform data to discuss the year that was, the sentiment of the Indian workforce, and 10 key predictions that will define the future of work in 2021. Read more here.

LinkedIn introduces Product Page to improve products’ visibility

LinkedIn Product Page is a tab on LinkedIn Pages designed to highlight a company’s products by harnessing the power of community and promotional activities. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches Stories Ads in beta

Following the global launch of Stories three months ago, LinkedIn has now announced the roll out of Stories Ads with a limited number of advertisers in a closed beta with all members globally. Read more here.

Reddit acquires short-form video platform Dubsmash

With the acquisition, Reddit users will now have access to Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools even as the latter remains functional as a standalone app. Read more here.

Facebook Gaming introduces monetization opportunities for creators

With the new monetization features, gaming creators on Facebook can raise revenue with the support of their fans watching their streams. Read more here.

Twitter to remove & label COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Twitter will begin the removal of harmful and misleading information around the COVID-19 vaccine and label Tweets that “potentially” contain false or inaccurate information. Read more here.

Twitter shares updates on brand safety measures on the platform

Twitter has announced its efforts in association with industry partners to maintain a healthy environment for brands to advertise and improve brand safety solutions. Read more here.

