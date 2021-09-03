Social Media News Round Up: Reddit Conversation Ads, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Reddit launching Conversation Placement ads, Instagram introducing content filters and YouTube Theatre inauguration, and more.

Clubhouse launches new resource hub, Creator Commons

Creator Commons is an all-encompassing resource hub that includes guides, visual manuals, tips from the Clubhouse team, and the creator community, along with additional resources that cater to creators in all phases of their journey, from aspiring to established. Read more here.

Facebook Journalism Project announces Accelerator Challenge for fact-checking organizations

The Facebook Journalism Project announced its first Accelerator Challenge for its fourteen fact-checking partners from across the world. The Facebook Accelerator is a global business training program that was launched in 2018 to help local news publishers thrive and build sustainable businesses. Read more here.

Instagram launches the Fall 2021 edition of Insider

The August-September edition of the digital magazine Instagram Insider focuses on emerging fashion and beauty trends. Read more here.

YouTube Theater inaugurated for live performances & community gatherings

YouTube and Hollywood Park have officially opened YouTube Theater for business, the 6,000-seat venue will host a variety of live entertainment events. Read more here.

Instagram introduces content filters and prompt asking for birthdays

The updates will only apply to users who haven’t shared their birthdays already with Instagram, and going forward when such users open Instagram or try to view age-appropriate content that is hidden, they will see a prompt confirming their birthdays. Read more here.

LinkedIn announces it is discarding Stories

The current Stories experience will be unavailable by the end of September and LinkedIn will be launching a new video experience that aims to be more conversational. Read more here.

Clubhouse is now enhanced with spatial audio

Spatial audio is the latest technology to be adopted by and that enhances Clubhouse. The listening experience will now be amplified and users will hear the people around in 3D. Read more here.

Amazon to reportedly foray into the live audio business

The multinational conglomerate is in the process of building a live audio feature being developed by the Amazon Music division, which will be supported by the company’s current offerings such as Alexa. Read more here.

Twitter begins testing Super Follows: All you need to know

Twitter starts testing Super Follows in the US market, the feature is intended to help creators monetize their content through a subscription-only feature. Read more here.

Facebook introduces in-app Fantasy Games

Fantasy Games will be an in-app rollout and have a dedicated tab in the Menu section on the Facebook app, the prediction-based games will include the genres sports, TV shows, and pop culture. Read more here.

Reddit launches Conversation Placement ads to reach users when they’re most engaged

The Conversation Placement ads sit within a conversation thread, under the original post, and above the first comment, giving advertisers the opportunity to scale reach beyond Reddit feeds and connect with users where they are the most leaned-in. Read more here.

Twitter introduces Safety Mode in beta

The new slate of features and settings rolled out in the Safety Mode are designed to protect users from abusive replies or unwanted interactions on Twitter. Read more here.

Instagram updates the verification process

Instagram has altered the verification process with a few changes, we take a look at the criteria users applying for verification should meet, to match the eligibility requirements. Read more here.

