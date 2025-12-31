Social throwback 2025: Snapchat's AR lens, monetisation policies, Perplexity integration and more

Snapchat implemented numerous feature updates and platform changes throughout 2025, focusing on artificial intelligence integration, augmented reality enhancements, creator monetisation, and advertising capabilities.

The platform introduced expanded subscription tiers, new generative AI tools, and various AR lens developments while enhancing its commerce and advertising infrastructure. Updates also included redesigned safety features, expanded device compatibility, and new engagement tools for both individual users and group interactions.

The platform continued its emphasis on creator support through monetisation programs, educational initiatives, and partnership opportunities.

Additionally, it expanded its ecosystem beyond the core app with integrations for third-party platforms and devices.

The following chronological overview documents the feature rollouts and platform modifications that Snapchat introduced each month from January through December 2025.

January

Launched a new way for AR creators to monetise their efforts, while it also looked to help students get into AR, via a new pricing model for its AR Spectacles.

February

Introduced the ‘Platinum’ version of Snapchat+ in the app, for more than double the price of the regular premium plan.

Added new features for Snapchat+ subscribers, including new generative artificial intelligence (AI) elements, Bitmoji clothing and some new options to help spark more engagement.

Introduced new ad placement control tiers, aiming to provide advertisers with more reassurance and control over where their promotions appear within the app.

March

Launched a new form of its AR Lens feature, with Video Gen AI Lenses, which are custom-created animations that align with your video clips.

Announced new AR features and projects for its AR glasses, including GPS-powered effects, which will add another element to Snap’s visual enhancements.

It introduced AR filters for the Minecraft movie, allowing users to interact with Minecraft-style content and games.

Added new Spring style options for users' Bitmoji avatars, like a more baggy, relaxed look.

Introduced 'Snapchat Creator Connect,' a multi-city campaign aimed at supporting content creators in India.

April

It announced an expansion of its Agency Partner Program, introducing a new tiered badging system and additional resources to support agencies working with Snapchat’s advertising platform.

Launched AI-generated Sponsored Lenses to enable brands to build interactive in-app experiences without developer investment.

Rolled out a new ad option, which will enable brands to sponsor Snap’s own creator education events.

Launched a redesigned Snapchat Family Safety Hub to provide easy access to Snap’s parental guidance tools and in-app management options.

Launched the Snapchat Affiliate Program that would pay creators a commission for referring other brands to Snap ads and thus drive its ad sales.

May

Detailed several new ad offerings at NewFronts 2025, including AI-driven budget and bidding tools, updates to Sponsored Snaps, and a new music promotion initiative.

Announced that it might soon unpin its My AI chatbot from the top of the chat feed, based on whether users actually use it, and if it’s adding to their Snap experience.

June

Added new tools to its Lens Studio platform, including Bitmoji customisation features and game assets.

Launched a new standalone Lens Studio mobile app, which aims to make it easier for people to build their own AR experiences.

Launched the Snapchat app for Apple Watch users.

Added a new Lens+ tier to Snapchat+, offering paying users exclusive access to additional AR experiences.

Rolled out new tools for video creation, including clip creation from Snap content and a timeline-based video editing interface, along with added analytics.

July

Introduced a 'Home Safe' feature for users to notify a selected friend when they have returned home, without the need to send a manual message.

August

Partnered with McDonald’s on a new campaign that brought the McDonaldland experience to users through a series of AR lenses.

Introduced Buddy Passes, allowing Snapchat+ subscribers to gift friends a free week of access at no extra cost.

Introduced a new suite of products and optimisations under App Power Pack, aimed at app marketers across industries to enhance campaign performance on the platform.

September