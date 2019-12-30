Social Throwback: Instagram Updates 2019 in a review

As we bid adieu to this year and walk into 2020, here’s tracing Instagram Updates 2019 for our Social Throwback recap series.

Instagram started from being a platform with an appeal to visuals to being a podium for the young generation. Since its inception in 2010 to this year in 2019, the platform has leapfrogged – Instagram Updates 2019 is proof of that.

Since the very beginning of 2019, Instagram has seen some enormous changes — on consumers, advertisers, and creators front.

From the integration of Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger in the very beginning of 2019 to IGTV reaching newer grounds with landscape videos – it has been an interesting year. The growing demand for authentic content and influencers in 2019 led the platform to launch IGX attempting to help businesses discover suited creators.

Here’s a look at the month-on-month Instagram Updates 2019…

January 2019

The year started with the announcement of Facebook Inc to integrate Messenger, Whatsapp, and Instagram on technical grounds.

on technical grounds. The feature of Facebook memories replicated on the sister brand with Instagram users waking up to the new update of ‘memories’.

February 2019

Instagram disallowed self-harm depictions on the platform with enhanced privacy and safety measures.

March 2019

Instagram Music now available in India. Facebook partnered with major music labels in India like Yash Raj Films, Zee Music Company, and T-Series Music to incorporate their music in Instagram Stories in the country.

#Instagram Music 🎧 now available in India. This feature let’s users add official music tracks to their Instagram Stories.



➡️ Once your Instagram app is updated to the latest version. pic.twitter.com/HDOgpwFXNw — Gohil Nimesh (@NimeshAGohil) September 17, 2019

Instagram introduced checkouts for users who want to buy from their favorite brands. The feature enabled the users to buy the brands without leaving the app.

April 2019

April’19 welcomed the election season. Instagram leveraged the moment to launch civic engagement stickers to represent voting for people across the country.

May 2019

Instagram started to support IGTV in landscape mode.

June 2019

The mid of the month kickstarted with the launch of Instagram branded content ads.

Instagram tested ads for its Explore section. The app aimed at introducing such ads over the next few months to connect users actively with the brands they like.

July 2019

Instagram introduced new features to fight online bullying.

Further, into the month, the platform tested a new Story Camera UI, the feature making it increasingly look similar to Snapchat.

The platform incorporated more interactive features in its stories with the ‘poll sticker feature’.

August 2019

Facebook opens the Instagram AR Filter tool for users that allowed them to enhance the effect-building tool.

In a bid to make Instagram and IGTV more creator-friendly, Facebook Creator Studio allowed the scheduling of Instagram posts in August 2019.

This month also saw Instagram testing an option for creators to cross-post IGTV videos on Facebook.

September 2019

After the partnership with top music labels in India, Facebook & Instagram launched music products for the platforms. It included music stickers, Lyrics on Instagram, Lip Sync Live, and more.

Next up in the month, Instagram made branded content available for IGTV.

October 2019

Instagram launched ‘Thread’– a camera-first messaging app for the users.

Another relevant update for the month was the removal of the ‘following tab‘ from the platform.

November 2019

December 2019

Instagram started to verify age before account creation.

The platform launched a profile shop link for stories.

