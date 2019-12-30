Social Throwback: Instagram Updates 2019 in a review
As we bid adieu to this year and walk into 2020, here’s tracing Instagram Updates 2019 for our Social Throwback recap series.
Instagram started from being a platform with an appeal to visuals to being a podium for the young generation. Since its inception in 2010 to this year in 2019, the platform has leapfrogged – Instagram Updates 2019 is proof of that.
Since the very beginning of 2019, Instagram has seen some enormous changes — on consumers, advertisers, and creators front.
From the integration of Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger in the very beginning of 2019 to IGTV reaching newer grounds with landscape videos – it has been an interesting year. The growing demand for authentic content and influencers in 2019 led the platform to launch IGX attempting to help businesses discover suited creators.
Here’s a look at the month-on-month Instagram Updates 2019…
January 2019
- The year started with the announcement of Facebook Inc to integrate Messenger, Whatsapp, and Instagram on technical grounds.
- The feature of Facebook memories replicated on the sister brand with Instagram users waking up to the new update of ‘memories’.
February 2019
- Instagram disallowed self-harm depictions on the platform with enhanced privacy and safety measures.
March 2019
- Instagram Music now available in India. Facebook partnered with major music labels in India like Yash Raj Films, Zee Music Company, and T-Series Music to incorporate their music in Instagram Stories in the country.
- Instagram introduced checkouts for users who want to buy from their favorite brands. The feature enabled the users to buy the brands without leaving the app.
April 2019
- April’19 welcomed the election season. Instagram leveraged the moment to launch civic engagement stickers to represent voting for people across the country.
May 2019
- Instagram started to support IGTV in landscape mode.
June 2019
- The mid of the month kickstarted with the launch of Instagram branded content ads.
- Instagram tested ads for its Explore section. The app aimed at introducing such ads over the next few months to connect users actively with the brands they like.
July 2019
- Instagram introduced new features to fight online bullying.
- Further, into the month, the platform tested a new Story Camera UI, the feature making it increasingly look similar to Snapchat.
- The platform incorporated more interactive features in its stories with the ‘poll sticker feature’.
August 2019
- Facebook opens the Instagram AR Filter tool for users that allowed them to enhance the effect-building tool.
- In a bid to make Instagram and IGTV more creator-friendly, Facebook Creator Studio allowed the scheduling of Instagram posts in August 2019.
- This month also saw Instagram testing an option for creators to cross-post IGTV videos on Facebook.
September 2019
- After the partnership with top music labels in India, Facebook & Instagram launched music products for the platforms. It included music stickers, Lyrics on Instagram, Lip Sync Live, and more.
- Next up in the month, Instagram made branded content available for IGTV.
October 2019
- Instagram launched ‘Thread’– a camera-first messaging app for the users.
- Another relevant update for the month was the removal of the ‘following tab‘ from the platform.
November 2019
- The penultimate month to the year witnessed the launch of new features for the Spark AR studio attempting to enhance Instagram’s AR capabilities.
- Instagram launched ‘Reels’ in Brazil.
- The platform facilitated creator discovery with IGX.
December 2019
- Instagram started to verify age before account creation.
- The platform launched a profile shop link for stories.