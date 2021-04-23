Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Disney+ Hotstar, Adidas, & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive social media campaigns that were rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features social media campaigns of Adidas urging the world to see possibilities with optimism, Kalyan Jeweller’s campaign that depicts the confluence of different cultures.

Campaigns

Kalyan Jewellers ushers in the wedding season with its latest Muhurat Campaign ft.Katrina Kaif and Big B

The ad film depicts the confluence of different cultures and captures an intimate wedding celebration at a haveli, and showcases an array of stylish and traditional jewelry from Kalyan jeweler’s specially curated Muhurat line. Read more here.

Sensodyne’s new campaign urges people to reclaim life’s small pleasures

The campaign by Sensodyne brings alive visual imagery of popular culinary treats that are considered as triggers of tooth sensitivity, thereby urging consumers to relish these delicacies without having to compromise because of tooth sensitivity. Read more here.

Adidas urges the world to see possibilities with optimism

Adidas aims to inspire and empower people with a collection of Human stories that demonstrate the power of optimism and hope. Read more here.

Long Reads

Disney+ Hotstar CMO on enabling a celebratory expression for IPL that masks can’t hide

In conversation with Social Samosa, Sidharth Shakdher from Disney+ Hotstar discusses the vibe of the new IPL campaign embracing multiple cultures to establish PAN-India engagement through the common love for cricket, and bring people together while they continue to remain socially distant during the pandemic. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Decoding Whirlpool’s way of building ‘cool’ bonds

Starting off from where we left last week, the Whirlpool India advertising journey has been committed to making strong bonds through its ‘cool’ marketing tactics. Let’s dig further into the brand’s efforts to reach the maximum audience through its product advertisements. Read more here.

Inside: CarDekho Gaadi’s ‘E’ for Elderly campaign

In a bid to create a safe driving environment for senior citizens, CarDekho Group launched the ‘E’ for the elderly campaign. We spoke to the brand and the agency to understand what went behind the making of the initiative. Read more here.

Scroll Through

When ZooZoos took over Vodafone IPL Campaigns

Remember the time when everyone watching IPL went “Zumi Zumi” during the commercial breaks? Courtesy of the infamous ZooZoos who took over the crowds through Vodafone campaigns during IPL. Here we scroll back to the most popular campaigns featuring the folks. Read more here.

IPL team buses: On the move with content creation

From safely ferrying players across cities to being a symbol of pride, IPL team buses have now become essential content pegs on social media. Read more here.

Decoding: 3 key digital marketing strategies pharma brands use to reach consumers

From inhalers to contraceptives, pharma brands do quite a bit to support the Indian healthcare system, we take a look at some of the digital marketing strategies that help them succeed. Read more here.

RoohAfza ad campaigns that are the ultimate refresher

RoohAfza bringing ad campaigns like “Go Greedy’ and “Double Dose” to the audience that are as refreshing as the drink itself. Read more here.

Star Sports IPL Campaigns broadcasting native narratives

As the broadcaster of IPL, Star Sports has been launching campaigns that represent the sporting league in its natural state, and stay true to the essence of this homegrown fixture. Read more here.

Amul Ice cream ads that are a delightful treat for the audience in summers

Amul ice cream ads are successfully taking the legacy of Amul as a home brand forward. We bring to you some of the iconic Amul ice cream ads. Read more here.

Earth Day brand posts signal environmental protection

The only habitable planet in the explored universe is not in the best shape right now and requires severe effort to be restored, and the Earth Day brand posts line-up to express support for this initiative. Read more here.

Ramadan campaigns that are standing out globally

Brands weaving magic this Ramadan with ad campaigns that are standing out from the crowd. We bring you some of them that are winning hearts. Read more here.

Global Samosa

McDonald’s partners with K-Pop band to launch The BTS Meal

As per the tour schedule, The BTS Meal will be available at McDonald’s outlets in Delhi on June 1 and in Mumbai on June 4. Read more here.

Global Samosa: Awakening of brighter spring days features in the new ad of Pocari Sweat

Pocari Sweat showcases the awakening of Spring that brings longer and brighter days in life in its new ad “But Then I Saw You”. Read more here.

Global Samosa: H&M launches free 24-hour suit rental service for men with a video “Show them what you are made of”

Free suit rental service for 24 hours launched by H&M in an effort to help young men with the job interviews. Read more here.

McDonald’s Ramadan campaign virtually unites people across the Singapore-Malaysia border

New McDonald’s campaign depicts the restaurant chain’s efforts to ease the emotional strain of being away from one’s family during Ramadan. Read more here.

Reverse Selfie: Dove highlights how digital distortion impacts the self-esteem of teen girls

The new Dove campaign depicts the process of a teen girl clicking, editing, and sharing a selfie online for gratification, in reverse order. Read more here.

