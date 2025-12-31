Social Throwback 2025: Mergers and acquisitions that shaped the A&M industry

The global advertising and marketing industry reached $1.14 trillion in 2025, growing 8.8% year-over-year, with projections indicating continued momentum through the decade. Industry analysts forecast 7.1% growth for 2026, driven by digital transformation, retail media expansion, and AI-powered advertising innovations.

This financial growth has sparked a wave of consolidation across the industry. Mergers and acquisitions have become the primary vehicle for companies and agencies seeking to expand capabilities, enter new markets, and acquire cutting-edge technology. From advertising holding firms absorbing data platforms to tech giants buying CTV startups, these deals tend to reshape the competitive landscape.

Following a period of relative caution driven by high interest rates and regulatory headwinds, 2025 witnessed a resurgence in deal activity, with U.S. mergers and acquisitions (M&A) volume on pace to reach approximately $2.3 trillion, 49% increase from 2024.

Agency consolidations tend to create global powerhouses with enhanced bargaining power, while independent shops merge to compete against industry titans. Tech platforms acquire ad tech companies to vertically integrate their offerings, giving them greater control over the advertising supply chain.

The 2025 M&A landscape reveals an industry in transition, one where scale, technology, and data capabilities determine market leadership.

January 2025

Publicis Groupe merged Leo Burnett and Publicis Worldwide into one network called Leo

Wondrlab acquired a majority stake in BigStep Technologies

February 2025

Outbrain completed the acquisition of Teads

Publicis Groupe acquired BR Media Group, an influencer marketing agency

The Tata and Bharti groups finalised a merger between their direct-to-home (DTH) businesses, Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV

Havas acquired Channel Bakers, an e-commerce and retail media agency

Life360 acquired Fantix's ad tech AI platform

DoubleVerify acquired Rockerbox for $85 million, a multitouch attribution provider

The Leapfrog Network (TLF) acquired the Instagram page Tube Indian

Hollywood agency Mob Scene acquired by Connekkt Media

March 2025

Publicis acquired Lotame, a data management platform

Elon Musk's xAI acquired X in a $33 billion deal

Redbrick acquired Paved, a programmatic newsletter platform

Wonder acquired Tastemade for around $90 million

R/GA completed buyback from IPG, regaining independence

Liqvd Asia acquired AdLift, a performance marketing and SEO firm

April 2025

WPP acquired InfoSum, a data clean room and collaboration startup

Acadia acquired Crush, an e-commerce marketplace ad agency

Publicis Groupe acquired Adopt, a creative agency based in Portland

May 2025

Publicis acquired Captiv8, an influencer marketing platform

Marketecture acquired Serial Marketers and AI Marketers Guild

June 2025

DoorDash acquired Symbiosys for $175 million, a retail search ad startup

Meet The People (MTP), an agency network, acquired Yeoman Technology Group

Omnicom and IPG merger gets green signal from FTC

July 2025

Brainlabs acquired Exverus Media, an indie media agency

August 2025

H.I.G. Capital completed the acquisition of Kantar Media

Jack in the Box Worldwide and Tidal7 merged to form J7

Creativefuel acquired Onemotion Group

September 2025

Novacap acquired Integral Ad Science for $1.9 billion

Flipkart acquired majority stake in Pinkvilla

Gozoop Group announced the merger with YAAP (Yaap Digital)

Ad.com acquired Underdog Media

Empower acquired Ocean Media

Magnite acquired streamr.ai, a CTV ad platform for SMBs

Adtech company Affinity acquired Affilizz, a French startup

October 2025

Bending Spoons acquired AOL for roughly $1.5 billion from Apollo-owned Yahoo

Indegene acquired BioPharm, a US-based marketing services agency

Publicis Groupe announced a definitive agreement to acquire HEPMIL Media Group

November 2025

Omnicom officially closed its $13 billion merger with IPG after EU approval, retiring standalone global networks like DDB, FCB, and MullenLowe

Life360 acquired Nativo for $120 million, a publisher-focused ad platform

Adobe acquired Semrush for $1.9 billion

Cheil SWA acquired Social Beat

Havas acquired majority stakes in Gauly Advisors

Creativefuel acquired Recommendation Community and Music Community

December 2025