Social Throwback: Twitter updates 2019 consolidated…

Social Samosa brings to you all that happened and made it to the top headlines with Twitter updates 2019 as a throwback to the last year.

2019 was a year of transformation for Twitter when the platform underwent some major changes concerning the app UI & its features. With the growing demand for the dynamic content and short-format ads, the platform saw some new updates towards these concepts. While ‘controversial tweet policy’ got revamped, political advertising on twitter got banned globally from the channel – all these formed a major chunk of Twitter updates 2019.

With the above Twitter updates 2019 and more, the journey has been nothing short of exciting. Here’s a quick Social Throwback of the micro-blogging platform.

January 2019

The year started with the developers testing Twitter speech bubbles, status updates, and more. The initiatives were aimed at making the platform more ‘conversational’.

hey Twitter. we've been playing with some rough features to make it feel more conversational here. presence and reply threading. still early and iterating on these ideas. thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3U3NvpHWPy — sara haider (@pandemona) August 31, 2018

Twitter redesigned the desktop interface with added features like emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, and advanced search.

A new https://t.co/fHiPXozBdO is coming.



Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more. Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/G8gWvdHnzB — Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2019

January’19 ended with the platform to test the feature to show news on priority in the feed.

February 2019

Twitter bans third-party apps violating their API rules.

In another update, the platform allowed the users to add up to three guests in a Live Stream.

The platform tested a Snapchat-like feature touted to be ‘Twitter News Camera’.

See it? Tweet it! Our updated camera is just a swipe away, so you get the shot fast. Rolling out to all of you over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/moOEFO2nQq — Twitter (@Twitter) March 13, 2019

Twitter announced the expansion of its political ads policy and transparency approach to include India, Australia, and all European Union member states.

In-line with the impending elections in the coming months, Twitter listed out actions to protect the integrity of conversations around the event.

We move quickly to enforce our rules, but sometimes we don’t have the full context and can make mistakes.



To fix that, we added a way for people to appeal our decision in the app and have been able to get back to people 60% faster than before. pic.twitter.com/0BWBnff9lt — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 2, 2019

March 2019

Twitter tested ‘Hide Replies‘ to help moderate conversations.

Twitter launched an insights tool for publishers- Timing is Everything.

March’19 also saw Twitter rolling out a new prototype app called Twttr that was to be used to test new features to a select number of users.

April 2019

In April’19, Twitter allowed the users to appeal an account suspension or locked account from within the app.

Twitter tested labels on conversation threads to make it easier to follow or join conversations on the platform.

Twitter served public conversation with Twitter Dialogues in the election season of 2019.

May 2019

In another new update and with a piece of good news for the Tweeples, Twitter allowed the users to retweet with GIFs, photos or videos on the platform from this month.

Twitter tested carousel ads for App Install campaigns.

The platform recorded 396 million Tweets for #LokSabhaElections2019

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Twitter updated Tweetdeck with much-needed features

June 2019

The mid-month witnessed Twitter simplifying its rules and re-organizing them into high-level categories.

#INDvPAK became the most Tweeted about ODI on the platform.

The social platform looked at making Lists with swipeable feeds.

Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We’re thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you're in the test tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/g5WMaNZ57N — Twitter (@Twitter) June 25, 2019

The app discarded the feature allowing location tagging.

July 2019

Controversial tweet policies got updated on the platform.

LiveCut for video publishing was introduced in the mid-month of 2019

Twitter launched offline #Tweetups.

The platform introduced #TwitterArtHouse aiming to combine the powers of creator management, video editing, and live broadcasting offerings under one roof.

Introducing #TwitterArtHouse. A global team designed to help brands create and optimize content for the Twitter canvas. Read more 👇 https://t.co/zDPETUI2lD — #TwitterArtHouse (@ArtHouse) July 10, 2019

August 2019

September 2019

Twitter allowed users to rearrange photos while tweeting through drag-and-drop.

It’s all about the details. Now you can rearrange your photos while writing a Tweet. pic.twitter.com/mllwmPb6dx — Twitter (@Twitter) September 10, 2019

Twitter will let users drag to reorder photos while composing a tweet pic.twitter.com/rgcbIk9IqB — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 25, 2019

October 2019

The platform clarified its tweet-reviewing process.

Twitter banned political advertising globally.

We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…🧵 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

We’re well aware we‘re a small part of a much larger political advertising ecosystem. Some might argue our actions today could favor incumbents. But we have witnessed many social movements reach massive scale without any political advertising. I trust this will only grow. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

A final note. This isn’t about free expression. This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address. — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019

we are working through the details now and we will provide more details on the final definition and a few well defined exceptions (like voter registration efforts) on 11/15. we're getting many helpful questions/suggestions since @jack's thread! — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) October 30, 2019

Twitter DM Filters launched for users to keep offensive messages at-bay.

November 2019

Twitter called for feedback from the public on deepfake videos and other manipulated media. The platform unveiled its plans on deepfake video policies.

Twitter updated Political Ad Policy followed by a global ban.

The platform rolled out ‘Hide Replies’ feature globally

In a bid to facilitate personalization of content being consumed on mobile, the micro-blogging platform rolled out Twitter Topics.

Really excited about Topics, which will roll out over the next week.



When you follow a Topic, you'll see relavent tweets that are about that topic in your timeline.



It's a great way to keep up w/ your interests without having to know (or follow) all the right people. https://t.co/mf1CmlSATS — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) November 6, 2019

December 2019

Twitter Brand Surveys tool launched.

The platform launched Twitter Privacy Center in the last month in a bid to provide more clarity on information protection.

Twitter Lists got two new features adding shareability and more customizations.

We’ve launched some new features for lists!



📃 You’re able to share them with a card on Twitter for iOS and Android.

📃 When creating or adding people to a list on iOS, you’ll see suggested accounts to add based on the list’s title or who's already on it. https://t.co/cGcbmBfDC3 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2019

I talked with Twitter’s @rob_bishop about the launch of Topics, a potentially radical reinvention of the timeline that’s starting to roll out today https://t.co/80xFARlxQX pic.twitter.com/oLEp1OF1wq — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 6, 2019

While the recap for Twitter 2019 ends here, we shall await and surely bring to you more interesting updates and news in 2020 without fail.

