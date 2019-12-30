Social Throwback: Twitter updates 2019 consolidated…
Social Samosa brings to you all that happened and made it to the top headlines with Twitter updates 2019 as a throwback to the last year.
2019 was a year of transformation for Twitter when the platform underwent some major changes concerning the app UI & its features. With the growing demand for the dynamic content and short-format ads, the platform saw some new updates towards these concepts. While ‘controversial tweet policy’ got revamped, political advertising on twitter got banned globally from the channel – all these formed a major chunk of Twitter updates 2019.
With the above Twitter updates 2019 and more, the journey has been nothing short of exciting. Here’s a quick Social Throwback of the micro-blogging platform.
January 2019
- The year started with the developers testing Twitter speech bubbles, status updates, and more. The initiatives were aimed at making the platform more ‘conversational’.
- Twitter redesigned the desktop interface with added features like emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, and advanced search.
- January’19 ended with the platform to test the feature to show news on priority in the feed.
February 2019
- Twitter bans third-party apps violating their API rules.
- In another update, the platform allowed the users to add up to three guests in a Live Stream.
- The platform tested a Snapchat-like feature touted to be ‘Twitter News Camera’.
- Twitter announced the expansion of its political ads policy and transparency approach to include India, Australia, and all European Union member states.
- In-line with the impending elections in the coming months, Twitter listed out actions to protect the integrity of conversations around the event.
March 2019
- Twitter tested ‘Hide Replies‘ to help moderate conversations.
- Twitter launched an insights tool for publishers- Timing is Everything.
- March’19 also saw Twitter rolling out a new prototype app called Twttr that was to be used to test new features to a select number of users.
April 2019
- In April’19, Twitter allowed the users to appeal an account suspension or locked account from within the app.
- Twitter tested labels on conversation threads to make it easier to follow or join conversations on the platform.
- Twitter served public conversation with Twitter Dialogues in the election season of 2019.
May 2019
- In another new update and with a piece of good news for the Tweeples, Twitter allowed the users to retweet with GIFs, photos or videos on the platform from this month.
- Twitter tested carousel ads for App Install campaigns.
- The platform recorded 396 million Tweets for #LokSabhaElections2019
- Twitter updated Tweetdeck with much-needed features
June 2019
- The mid-month witnessed Twitter simplifying its rules and re-organizing them into high-level categories.
- #INDvPAK became the most Tweeted about ODI on the platform.
- The social platform looked at making Lists with swipeable feeds.
- The app discarded the feature allowing location tagging.
July 2019
- Controversial tweet policies got updated on the platform.
- LiveCut for video publishing was introduced in the mid-month of 2019
- Twitter launched offline #Tweetups.
- The platform introduced #TwitterArtHouse aiming to combine the powers of creator management, video editing, and live broadcasting offerings under one roof.
August 2019
- Twitter announced that they would be cutting off third-party data sources for advertisers on the platform.
- The platform tested new features including scheduling tweets.
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account got hacked.
- Twitter announced a 6-second video bid unit to advertisers globally.
September 2019
- Twitter allowed users to rearrange photos while tweeting through drag-and-drop.
October 2019
- The platform clarified its tweet-reviewing process.
- Twitter banned political advertising globally.
- Twitter DM Filters launched for users to keep offensive messages at-bay.
November 2019
- Twitter called for feedback from the public on deepfake videos and other manipulated media. The platform unveiled its plans on deepfake video policies.
- Twitter updated Political Ad Policy followed by a global ban.
- The platform rolled out ‘Hide Replies’ feature globally
- In a bid to facilitate personalization of content being consumed on mobile, the micro-blogging platform rolled out Twitter Topics.
December 2019
- Twitter Brand Surveys tool launched.
- The platform launched Twitter Privacy Center in the last month in a bid to provide more clarity on information protection.
- Twitter Lists got two new features adding shareability and more customizations.
While the recap for Twitter 2019 ends here, we shall await and surely bring to you more interesting updates and news in 2020 without fail.
