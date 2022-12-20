Social Throwback 2022: Major people movements in the A&M industry
From a sudden slew of exits at dentsu India to restructuring at VMLY&R, here’s a look at some major people movements in the Advertising & Marketing industry in 2022.
2022 has been the year of reshuffling, on the Advertising and Marketing industry, front.
The year saw major reshuffling at the integrated agency network dentsu India. Narayan Devanathan stepped down a year after joining the network as its Chief Client Officer. Former CEO APAC and Chairman India, Ashish Bhasin, ended his 13-year-long term with the agency. In May 2022, Sidharth Rao moved on.
Later, Ajay Gahlaut was appointed as the Group Creative Officer. Santosh Padhi, co-founder and CCO, Taproot and Haresh Nayak, president, Posterscope APAC, also quit. While the slew of exits began in 2021 and continued in 2022, the dust seems to have settled this year.
Apart from Dentsu India, The Glitch’s founding team of Pooja Jauhari, Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj also left the industry.
In the marketing world, Meta’s Sandeep Bhushan and Netflix’s Tara Kapur moved on.
Here are a few major advertising movements that 2022 saw:
Agency Front
Cheil India appoints Kaushik Datta as its ECD
Tista Sen moves on from Wunderman Thompson after a 22-year stint
22feet Tribal Worldwide onboards Diya Sarker & Ishan Mehta as ECDs
Havas Life Sorento elevates Sachin Talwalkar to CCO
After Varun & Rohit, Pooja Jauhari resigns from The Glitch
The Glitch’s Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj move on
Joy Mohanty joins Dentsu Creative India as Chief Creative Officer
NS Rajan elected as Chairman of the Board of Governors by ASCI
Havas Worldwide India appoints Nikhil Guha & Neeraj Toor as Group Creative Directors
Publicis Groupe India appoints Hari Krishnan as Managing Director & Head, Publicis Content
Infectious Advertising ropes in Anil Jayachandran as Chief Strategy Officer
Anand Chakravarthy set to join Omnicom Media Group India as Chief Growth Officer
Kinnect appoints Ankur Garg as ECD for its Delhi & Bengaluru offices
Ayesha Ghosh joins Wieden+Kennedy as Managing Director for India
Shobhit Gaur returns to Madison Digital
Rediffusion hires Rahul Vengalil from Dentsu’s Isobar to head Everest
BBH India appoints George Sebastian as ECD
Tithi Ghosh named President & Head of Office– Ogilvy Bengaluru
FoxyMoron appoints Aditya Mehra as Creative Director – South
Havas Media appoints Arun Rao as Sr. VP, Havas Sports & Entertainment
Ashish Bhasin joins RD&X Network as the Co-Founder & Chairman
Dentsu Creative group India appoints Anu Gulati as Executive Creative Director
Xapads Media appoints Gagan Uppal as country head MENA region
Narayan Devanathan to move on from Dentsu India to pursue interests outside the advertising industry
Sidharth Rao moves on from Dentsu India
Cheil India appoints Umesh Bopche as CEO for Experience Commerce
Titus Upputuru and Ayesha Ghosh move on from Taproot Dentsu
Madison Media appoints Vinit Kumar as Vice President
Dentsu India names Arjuna Gaur as Chief Creative Officer – Dentsu Webchutney & dentsuMB
Aditya Mehendale elevated to National Creative Director for Schbang
Rediffusion elevates Pramod Sharma to National Creative Director
Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya launch new agency – Talented
indshare India elevates Ruchi Mathur as Chief Growth Officer
Aditi Mishra elevated to CEO, Lodestar UM; Hema Malik elevated to CIO, Mediabrands India
Grapes elevates Shradha Agarwal to CEO
Santosh Padhi Joins Wieden+Kennedy as Chief Creative Officer for India
Publicis Groupe appoints Amaresh Godbole as CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India
Digitas India appoints Abraham Varughese as Chief Creative Officer
Liqvd Asia appoints Anish Varghese as Chief Creative Officer
GroupM appoints Parthasarathy Mandayam as Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia; elevates Amin Lakhani as CEO, Mindshare South Asia
Marketing & Media
Myntra onboards Sunder Balasubramanian as its CMO
Josh’s Country Head Rubeena Singh reportedly moving on
Netflix’s Tara Kapur joins Duolingo as its Marketing Head
CEAT appoints Lakshmi Narayan B as CMO
Mondelez India appoints Nitin Saini as Vice President, Marketing
Sandeep Bhushan to move on from Meta
Airtel Payments Bank appoints Shilpi Kapoor as Chief Marketing Officer
YES BANK appoints Nipun Kaushal as Chief Marketing Officer
VAHDAM India ropes in Sneha Beriwal as the new CMO
Haldiram Snacks appoints Divya Batra as Head of Marketing
Divya Dixit to move on from ALTBalaji
Shashi Sinha has been appointed as new BARC India Chairman
HomeLane appoints Udit Mediratta as its Chief Marketing Officer
Britannia appoints Amit Doshi as Chief Marketing Officer
YouTube appoints Samya Deb as Head of Brand Creative Studio – APAC
Social Throwback is Social Samosa’s marquee editorial property that recaps the important happenings of the industry from the year that went by. You can catch up with 2022 here.