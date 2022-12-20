Social Throwback 2022: Major people movements in the A&M industry

Media movements

From a sudden slew of exits at dentsu India to restructuring at VMLY&R, here’s a look at some major people movements in the Advertising & Marketing industry in 2022.

2022 has been the year of reshuffling, on the Advertising and Marketing industry, front.

The year saw major reshuffling at the integrated agency network dentsu India. Narayan Devanathan stepped down a year after joining the network as its Chief Client Officer. Former CEO APAC and Chairman India, Ashish Bhasin, ended his 13-year-long term with the agency. In May 2022, Sidharth Rao moved on.

Later, Ajay Gahlaut was appointed as the Group Creative Officer. Santosh Padhi, co-founder and CCO, Taproot and Haresh Nayak, president, Posterscope APAC, also quit. While the slew of exits began in 2021 and continued in 2022, the dust seems to have settled this year.

Apart from Dentsu India, The Glitch’s founding team of Pooja Jauhari, Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj also left the industry.

In the marketing world, Meta’s Sandeep Bhushan and Netflix’s Tara Kapur moved on.

Here are a few major advertising movements that 2022 saw:

Agency Front

Cheil India appoints Kaushik Datta as its ECD

Tista Sen moves on from Wunderman Thompson after a 22-year stint 

22feet Tribal Worldwide onboards Diya Sarker & Ishan Mehta as ECDs

Havas Life Sorento elevates Sachin Talwalkar to CCO

After Varun & Rohit, Pooja Jauhari resigns from The Glitch

The Glitch’s Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj move on

Joy Mohanty joins Dentsu Creative India as Chief Creative Officer

NS Rajan elected as Chairman of the Board of Governors by ASCI

Havas Worldwide India appoints Nikhil Guha & Neeraj Toor as Group Creative Directors

Publicis Groupe India appoints Hari Krishnan as Managing Director & Head, Publicis Content

Infectious Advertising ropes in Anil Jayachandran as Chief Strategy Officer

Anand Chakravarthy set to join Omnicom Media Group India as Chief Growth Officer

Kinnect appoints Ankur Garg as ECD for its Delhi & Bengaluru offices

Ayesha Ghosh joins Wieden+Kennedy as Managing Director for India

Shobhit Gaur returns to Madison Digital

Rediffusion hires Rahul Vengalil from Dentsu’s Isobar to head Everest

BBH India appoints George Sebastian as ECD

Tithi Ghosh named President & Head of Office– Ogilvy Bengaluru

FoxyMoron appoints Aditya Mehra as Creative Director – South

Havas Media appoints Arun Rao as Sr. VP, Havas Sports & Entertainment

Ashish Bhasin joins RD&X Network as the Co-Founder & Chairman

Dentsu Creative group India appoints Anu Gulati as Executive Creative Director

Xapads Media appoints Gagan Uppal as country head MENA region

Narayan Devanathan to move on from Dentsu India to pursue interests outside the advertising industry

Sidharth Rao moves on from Dentsu India

Cheil India appoints Umesh Bopche as CEO for Experience Commerce

Titus Upputuru and Ayesha Ghosh move on from Taproot Dentsu

Madison Media appoints Vinit Kumar as Vice President

Dentsu India names Arjuna Gaur as Chief Creative Officer – Dentsu Webchutney & dentsuMB

Aditya Mehendale elevated to National Creative Director for Schbang

Rediffusion elevates Pramod Sharma to National Creative Director

Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya launch new agency – Talented

indshare India elevates Ruchi Mathur as Chief Growth Officer

Aditi Mishra elevated to CEO, Lodestar UM; Hema Malik elevated to CIO, Mediabrands India

Grapes elevates Shradha Agarwal to CEO

Santosh Padhi Joins Wieden+Kennedy as Chief Creative Officer for India

Publicis Groupe appoints Amaresh Godbole as CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India

Digitas India appoints Abraham Varughese as Chief Creative Officer

Liqvd Asia appoints Anish Varghese as Chief Creative Officer

GroupM appoints Parthasarathy Mandayam as Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia; elevates Amin Lakhani as CEO, Mindshare South Asia

Marketing & Media

Myntra onboards Sunder Balasubramanian as its CMO

Josh’s Country Head Rubeena Singh reportedly moving on

Netflix’s Tara Kapur joins Duolingo as its Marketing Head

CEAT appoints Lakshmi Narayan B as CMO

Mondelez India appoints Nitin Saini as Vice President, Marketing

Sandeep Bhushan to move on from Meta

Airtel Payments Bank appoints Shilpi Kapoor as Chief Marketing Officer

YES BANK appoints Nipun Kaushal as Chief Marketing Officer

VAHDAM India ropes in Sneha Beriwal as the new CMO

Haldiram Snacks appoints Divya Batra as Head of Marketing

Divya Dixit to move on from ALTBalaji

Shashi Sinha has been appointed as new BARC India Chairman

HomeLane appoints Udit Mediratta as its Chief Marketing Officer

Britannia appoints Amit Doshi as Chief Marketing Officer

YouTube appoints Samya Deb as Head of Brand Creative Studio – APAC

Social Throwback is Social Samosa’s marquee editorial property that recaps the important happenings of the industry from the year that went by. You can catch up with 2022 here.

You may also like:

WPP appoints Kyoko Matsushita as Chief Executive Officer in Japan
Langoor strengthens leadership team
Campus Shoes awards branding & advertisement mandate to Ogilvy
Nirvik Singh elevated to Global COO role at Grey Group
Enormous adds Reliance Health Insurance business to its portfolio
AGENCY09 bags communications & digital mandate for Mahindra Solarize

Comments

Karuna Sharma
Karuna Sharma is the Head of Content at Social Samosa India, where she writes about the many manifestations of the social media world. She takes a closer look at how our daily lives are affected and shaped by the virtual world, pop culture, memes, new forms of communication, and ever-shifting social media trends. Previously, she has worked with Business Insider India, AdAge India and BestMediaInfo. When she is not working, she's mostly watching sitcoms on Netflix or petting stray cats.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

BFSI marketers

Reels in India

LinkedIn Recap

Verve Media

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth

First Sight digital mandate

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth