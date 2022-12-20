From a sudden slew of exits at dentsu India to restructuring at VMLY&R, here’s a look at some major people movements in the Advertising & Marketing industry in 2022.

2022 has been the year of reshuffling, on the Advertising and Marketing industry, front.

The year saw major reshuffling at the integrated agency network dentsu India. Narayan Devanathan stepped down a year after joining the network as its Chief Client Officer. Former CEO APAC and Chairman India, Ashish Bhasin, ended his 13-year-long term with the agency. In May 2022, Sidharth Rao moved on.

Later, Ajay Gahlaut was appointed as the Group Creative Officer. Santosh Padhi, co-founder and CCO, Taproot and Haresh Nayak, president, Posterscope APAC, also quit. While the slew of exits began in 2021 and continued in 2022, the dust seems to have settled this year.

Apart from Dentsu India, The Glitch’s founding team of Pooja Jauhari, Varun Duggirala and Rohit Raj also left the industry.

In the marketing world, Meta’s Sandeep Bhushan and Netflix’s Tara Kapur moved on.

Here are a few major advertising movements that 2022 saw:

